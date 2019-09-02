Big band jazz gig

DIRECTOR and writer Scott Willcox returns to the Progress Theatre in Reading with his Ten-Piece Big Band at 7.30pm on September 20.

Scott is a classically trained composer and Fellow of Trinity College of Music, and his writing is rich in musical colour and full of sometimes startling rhythms and changing time-signatures.

The band comprises Gabriel Garrick and Andy Gibson (trumpets), Martin Gladdish (trombone), Samuel Eagles, Bob McKay, Julian Costello and Pete Hurt (saxophones), Dave Frankel (keyboard), Andy Cleyndert (bass) and Gary Willcox (drums).

Tickets are £17 with concessions £15 from www.jazzinreading.com