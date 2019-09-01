New season of folk and roots is starting

A NEW season of acoustic folk and roots music is in the offing at Norden Farm in Maidenhead.

Chris Leslie of Fairport Convention fame will be in concert at the Altwood Road venue at 8pm on Wednesday, September 25.

The veteran musician, who also performs with Feast of Fiddles and St Agnes Fountain, has provided music for BBC plays and classic serials.

His playing has been heard on such diverse TV shows as Heartbeat, Midsomer Murders and Billy Connolly’s World Tour of Scotland.

The season continues on Saturday, September 28, with a ceilidh with local band Nedron’s Jig, whose members include Nettlebed Folk Club organiser Mike Sanderson.

Next up on Friday, November 15, are Katherine Tickell & The Darkening, who hail from Northumberland, Scotland and England and will be bringing some of the oldest Northumbrian tunes to life, intermingled with new material.

Nedron’s Jig return to host a Christmas ceilidh on Saturday, December 14.

Then on Thursday, December 19, the festive fun continues with a concert by the Albion Christmas Band.

For more information on all the concerts and to book, visit www.nordenfarm.org