Organists are keyed up for new season

THE Henley and District Theatre Organ Trust has announced details of its 2019-20 season at the town hall, writes Matthew Wilson.

Many of the performers will be familiar from previous years, but organiser Susan Rusman says there is one new name to watch out for.

She said: “We have a new player, Chris Stanbury, who has been highly recommended by a couple of audience regulars.

“We are also very fortunate to welcome back Jean Martyn — a finalist from Britain’s Got Talent. I’ve been trying to book her for a couple of years and I’m so pleased we were able to offer her a date which suited her busy schedule.

“We have our usual popular regulars Phil Kelsall and Elizabeth Harrison and some players that have been before but not for a while.”

The new season of Sunday afternoon concerts gets under way on October 13, with renowned international organist Jon Smith playing the Allen Digital Theatre Organ.

He will be followed on November 17 by Michael Wooldridge with his unique blend of classical music, rock and roll, and more.

Chris Stanbury performs on December 8, playing tunes from Big Band and West End shows, plus a range of Sixties and Seventies music and some Christmas tunes in honour of the festive season.

The first concert of the New Year sees the return of Phil Kelsall, the resident organist from Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom, on January 12. A month later on February 9 it is the turn of popular Yorkshire entertainer Andrew Nix.

Jean Martyn follows on March 8 before Elizabeth Harrison, the farmer’s daughter from Lancashire, brings the season to a close on April 19.

Admission to all concerts is £8, with doors opening at 2.30pm for a 3pm start.

Refreshments will be on sale and a raffle held, with proceeds going to help the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

For more information, call Susan Rusman on 0118 972 4988 or visit www.

henleyorgantrust.org.uk