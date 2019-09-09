Suede guitarist will cast his spell at gig

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in ... [more]
SUEDE guitarist Richard Oakes is playing an intimate show with his other group, Artmagic, at the Rising Sun in Reading later this month.
A duo with producer Sean McGhee, Artmagic formed in 2008 and released their second album last year.
Advance tickets for the concert at 8pm on Friday, September 27, are £8.50 from www.wegottickets.com
