Acclaimed musicians at church

IT’S not often we get to hear such internationally acclaimed musicians as Lawrence Power and Vilde Frang playing in one of our local churches, writes Anna Del Nevo.

But from September 12 until Saturday (September 14) a glittering array of world-class instrumentalists will be performing at the West Wycombe Chamber Music Festival in the intimate setting of the Church of St Lawrence on West Wycombe Hill.

Now in its ninth year, the festival is gaining an international reputation for its exciting and appealing programmes.

This year the festival features the composer and violist Garth Knox, an innovative performer of music of many different styles, ranging from minimalist understatement to the cutting edge of new techniques and new technologies.

Knox’s repertoire also includes medieval fiddle, viola d’amore and celtic influences, so be prepared for something truly unique.

Following an evening concert on the opening night, there are morning and evening concerts on the following two days.

Tickets are priced £12 to £20, with students £5 and under-18s free. To book, visit www.westwycombe

chambermusic.org.uk