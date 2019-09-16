String quartet and church’s acoustics were perfect match

The Barbican String Quartet | St Peter’s Church, Wallingford | Saturday, September 7

WHEN asked which combination of musical instruments comes close to being ideal — for whatever reason — most “classical” music lovers would probably put the traditional string quartet at or near the top of their list.

The reasons for this become apparent when you match the superb acoustic properties of St Peter’s Church, Wallingford, with the astounding prize-winning talent of the Barbican String Quartet — in a word: perfection.

The concert began with Five Movements for String Quartet by Anton Webern. This work was written in 1909 when Webern was experimenting with atonal music (that has no key centre or formal structure).

This is not the easiest music for the listener to come to terms with. But when the listener also sees the music being performed, these vital fragments of sound begin to make sense.

The interaction between the players as they duck and weave and draw their individual strands together visibly reveals the structure of the music and greatly enhances the listener’s comprehension and enjoyment of it.

The large audience approved and their applause went far beyond the usual polite, muted response that atonal music often still engenders.

One can only speculate what it would have been like to be a fly on the wall when Mozart’s A Major String Quartet K464 was given its first airing.

The players were Haydn and Dittersdorf, violins, Mozart on viola, and Vanhal on cello — four of the greatest musicians of their age. What did they make of it? And what would they have had to say about the faultless and spirited account of the work given by the Barbican String Quartet nearly 240 years later?

Yet again, seeing the work performed live was an important aspect of enjoying it. The unanimity of interpretation and reactions between the players is the key to understanding why this young string quartet is creating waves in musical circles.

The balance of sound between the players was perfect from the start of the piece to its final flourish. The performance was striking in its freshness as though it had only come from the composer’s pen the day before.

The concert ended with Brahms’s Third String Quartet in Bb, Opus 67. Brahms was a past master at writing robust scores that give way nevertheless to moments of great tenderness.

The performers were sensitive to this, particularly in the contrast of the second movement, Andante — contemplative, sensitive and timeless — with the Agitato movement that followed it.

The Agitato movement also gives a rare outing for the viola. Its particularly rich sound was fully exploited by the group to very good effect.

Brahms’s finale variations were delivered con spirito with the ensemble demonstrating all the vigour and freshness that they had shown at the beginning of the concert. The applause from the audience was enthusiastic and prolonged. Richly deserved.

It is on special occasions like this that one realises how important it is to keep live music concerts going. “High fidelity” is not enough!

John Burleigh