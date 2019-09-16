Folk stars to reunite

SINGER-songwriter Johnny Coppin will reunite with Phil Beer at Nettlebed village club on Monday (September 16).

Folk club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Johnny and Phil played many gigs together in the late Seventies and Eighties, including Glastonbury and tours of Italy, Germany and Holland.”

Doors open at 7.45pm. Tickets are £16 in advance or £17 on the door. To book, call 01628 636620.

For more information, visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk