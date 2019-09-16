Creedence devotees have got it covered

THEY are regarded as one of the greatest singles bands of the late Sixties and early Seventies, with a string of hits including Suzie Q, Proud Mary and Bad Moon Rising — a UK number one in September 1969.

Fifty years on, Creedence Clearwater Revival are a fond memory who still retain a following among rock aficionados.

But on Wednesday (September 18) there is a chance to hear some of the band’s greatest hits performed live when covers band Clearwater Creedence Revival visit the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row.

Last year saw the four-piece celebrate their 20th birthday alongside the 50th anniversary of the original band’s founding.

The current line-up consists of founder members Peter Barton and Geoff Hammond, alongside Graham Pollock and Alan Sagar.

Barton was the lead singer of The Animals for 15 years while Hammond is a former member of the Denny Laine Band, Pollock played in The Hollies with Eric Haydock, and Sagar was a member of fabled rockers Slack Alice.

Crooked Billet chef patron Paul Clerehugh said: “The show includes all the CCR classics such as Have You Ever Seen the Rain, Lodi, Fortunate Son, Run Through the Jungle and many more in a fabulous one and a half hour performance.”

The Crooked Billet’s full regular menu will be available on the night. Guests should arrive at 7pm for food and drink, with the show starting around 8.30pm.

Tickets in the form of a music cover charge are £15. To book a table, call the Newlands Lane pub on (01491) 681048. For more information, visit www.

thecrookedbillet.co.uk