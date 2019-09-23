Singer’s ready to earn her corn again

SINGER-songwriter Purdy is returning to the Corn Exchange in Wallingford tomorrow night (Saturday) — a year on from her last

sold-out show at the venue.

A spokesman for the singer, aka Rebecca Poole, who grew up on the Joyce Grove estate in Nettlebed and who also performs under her birth name, said: “It’s been a busy year for Rebecca with many appearances locally and nationally including a special homage to Doris Day, said to be the most expressive jazz singer of her generation.

“Those who have seen her perform live know that they can expect a rich velvety voice, a feast of emotions and a playful, witty and alluring engagement with her audience.

“Combining her own unique style with nuances of Nina Simone, Nancy Sinatra, Peggy Lee and Henry Mancini, Rebecca offers playful swagger with hugely entertaining onstage appeal.

“Expect a sublime selection of classic jazz, Latin and mainstream modern jazz standards, plus Rebecca’s own beautifully crafted romantic ballads offering a seductive hint of the ‘femme fatale’.”

The concert, which starts at 7.45pm, will see the singer accompanied by Hugh Turner on guitar, Stuart Henderson on trumpet, flugelhorn and percussion, and Raph Mizraki on acoustic bass.

Tickets are £12. For more information and to book, call (01491) 825000 or visit www.cornexchange.org.uk

n Purdy and her band will be back in Henley on Saturday, December 7, for a pop-up Christmas party at the HAODS Studio next door to the Kenton Theatre in New Street. Tickets are £25 in advance. For more information and to book, visit www.purdymusic.co.uk