Operatic lecture has an eastern flavour

A NEW season of operatic lecture-recitals will get under way at the Christ Church Centre next Friday morning (September 27).

Organised by Henley charity Opera Prelude, which focuses on giving young singers a start, next Friday’s talk will focus on themes in Puccini’s work.

Featuring the talents of soprano Becca Marriott and pianist Natalie Burch, the event runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

An Opera Prelude spokesman said: “In this lecture Becca Marriott will explore the concepts of exoticism and orientalism in verismo opera and how Puccini’s Madama Butterfly and Turandot uphold and defy our ideas of the exotic East. She will look at how these operas sit within Puccini’s oeuvre, perhaps epitomising one of Puccini’s favourite subjects — miscommunication. With discussion not only of composition, historical and social context, but also of her own performance experiences, this promises to be a highly informative and entertaining morning.”

Tickets for the lecture-recital are £30. For more information and to book, visit www.operaprelude.org