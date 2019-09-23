Woodwind concert will be grand finale

A LONG-running series of classical concerts celebrating the woodwind family of instruments will reach a fitting conclusion next month.

Music by Mozart and Dvorak will feature in the 7.30pm concert at St Andrew’s Church in Albert Road, Caversham, on Saturday, October 19.

A spokesman for the organisers Concerts in Caversham said: “The members of the woodwind family all come together for a performance of the wonderful Serenade for Thirteen Wind Instruments and double bass by Mozart as the main attraction.

“Some of London’s finest wind players will be performing this great music for you to all enjoy. Led by oboist Timothy Watts from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, all of the performers are either members of London orchestras or top flight freelance musicians working in London.

“Do not miss this opportunity to hear one of the most sublime pieces of music ever written for this unusual combination of instruments. It is included in the soundtrack for the film Amadeus where Salieri is confounded by the utter genius of the young Mozart and really is an absolute masterpiece.”

The programme also includes Dvorak’s Wind Serenade.

Tickets are priced £16 or £18 in advance and £18 or £20 on the door with students aged 16 to 25 £5 and under-16s free, available from Waltons the Jewellers in Caversham (closed Mondays) or by calling 0118 948 4112 or 0118 9463 202. For more information, visit www.

concertsincaversham.co.uk