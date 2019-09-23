Veteran guitarist is rocking up again

AYLESBURY rocker Wild Willy Barrett is returning to play the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row — and he’s bringing his band with him.

The gig on Wednesday, October 2, is the latest in the Newlands Lane venue’s popular series of music nights — following on from pianist Tony O’Malley’s show on Wednesday (September 25).

Chef patron Paul Clerehugh said: “I’m ecstatically delighted to have Wild Willy Barrett’s French Connection back at the Crooket Billet.

“With their unique musical style and irrepressible sense of fun, changing gear with almost every number, it is easy to see how audiences are captivated by this very talented quartet.

“From a riverside jazz cafe to a night out in New Orleans with rip-roaring fiddle and banjo, this band does everything with style.

“A master of live entertainment, multi-instrumentalist Wild Willy Barrett’s dry off-the-wall humour has audiences laughing out loud between numbers, as the warm and charismatic vocals of Jane ‘Ejay’ Williams take centre stage.

“Best known for his partnership with John Otway, Willy has had a long and varied career. He has toured with artists as diverse as Madness and Steeleye Span, and his wonderful acoustic guitar playing is featured on the Contemporary Folk Guitar album alongside Bert Jansch, John Renbourn, Gordon Giltrap and Ralph McTell.

Vocalist Jane Williams worked with Van Morrison on his 2017 album Roll with the Punches and is a wonderful new addition to this quirky ensemble. Her effortless but highly emotive vocals draw you in and leave you wanting more.”

The Crooked Billet’s full regular menu will be available on the night. Guests should arrive at 7pm for food and drink, with the show starting around 8.30pm.

Tickets in the form of a music cover charge are £15. To book a table, call the venue on (01491) 681048.

For more information, visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk