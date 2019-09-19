Boy band star has taken the torch to play Joseph

A FORMER boy band singer is the star of a touring production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat coming to the Wycombe Swan next week.

Jaymi Hensley was a member of Union J, who reached the final of The X Factor in 2012, having formed during the series.

The band went on hiatus earlier this year, and for the next two months Jaymi will be on the road as the frontman of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical, which started life in 1968 as a 15-minute cantata reprising the biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colours.

Jaymi said: “Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice are the best. They wrote this musical at university. The songs are timeless — I think that is the word to use. We’re not changing anything at all — that’s testament to how well written they are.”

He added: “Joseph has got something special. It has all these markers that made me think of my life. I always had my head in the clouds but I was always sure of who I was and never let what anyone said deter me. I always envisaged myself on stage every day, but life took a different turn. This is an amazing show to be a part of and I’m honoured that they’re letting me take the torch.”

The show is at the Wycombe Swan from Tuesday (September 24) to Saturday (September 28).

For more information and to book, call 01494 512000 or visit www.wycombeswan.co.uk