Monday, 30 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Charity rock

A CONCERT in aid of Help for Heroes will be staged at Goring village hall on Saturday, October 19 from 8pm to midnight.

The Album Project, will be playing choice cuts by the likes of Queen, Santana, John Lee Hooker, AC/DC and ZZ Top.

Tickets costs 15 and are available from Inspiration, off High Street, or call 07885 251803 or visit www.ticket
tailor.com/events/goringhall
live

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33