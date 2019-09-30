Charity rock

A CONCERT in aid of Help for Heroes will be staged at Goring village hall on Saturday, October 19 from 8pm to midnight.

The Album Project, will be playing choice cuts by the likes of Queen, Santana, John Lee Hooker, AC/DC and ZZ Top.

Tickets costs 15 and are available from Inspiration, off High Street, or call 07885 251803 or visit www.ticket

tailor.com/events/goringhall

live