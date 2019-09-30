Leonardo concert will reveal all about festival

DETAILS of next year’s Chiltern Arts Festival will be unveiled at a concert in Marlow on Sunday celebrating the life and work of Leonardo da Vinci.

Working with Professor Martin Kemp, a world-renowned expert on the Renaissance polymath, who died 500 years ago this year, the British solo voice ensemble I Fagiolini and their director Robert Hollingworth have created a programme that reflects some of Leonardo’s most famous images through carefully chosen pieces of music.

Pairings include Bach’s The Art of Fugue with Leonardo’s Vitruvian Man and Monteverdi’s Era l’anima mia with the Mona Lisa.

The concert will also feature works by Tallis, Victoria, Daniel-Lesur, and a new commission, Shaping the Invisible by Adrian Williams and Gillian Clarke.

A Chiltern Arts Festival spokesman said: “While this beautifully crafted programme envelops you, Leonardo’s artwork will be projected above the singers, creating an immersive and unforgettable experience — and the music will be interspersed with introductions from Professor Martin Kemp himself, chatting to Robert Hollingworth about the project.

“The Chiltern Arts Festival programme for February 28 to March 7, 2020 will also be released at this event, revealing a theme inspired by the 250th anniversary of the birth of one of classical music’s greatest minds, Ludwig van Beethoven.” The venue for Sunday’s concert, which starts at 3pm, is the theatre of Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School in West Street, Marlow.

Tickets are £25, with under-25s £18. For more information and to book, call 01442 920303 or visit www.chilternarts.com

A second pre-festival concert is scheduled for Friday, November 8, at 7.30pm, when violinist Rachel Podger and pianist Christopher Glynn will perform three of Beethoven’s violin sonatas at the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Great Missenden.