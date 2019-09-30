Singer’s tribute to rock and soul stars

A SINGER who played the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera is performing at a Henley bar tomorrow night (Saturday).

Mike Sterling will pay tribute to “Legends of Rock and Soul” at Hof’s Bar and Dining in Market Place from 8.30pm to 11pm.

Artists covered will include Stevie Wonder, Freddie Mercury, Luther Vandross and more.

For more information, visit www.hofswines.com