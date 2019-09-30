Bandleader’s back by popular demand

BANDLEADER Ray Gelato will be swinging by the HAODS Studio next Saturday (October 5).

A year on from his last appearance at the New Street venue next door to the Kenton Theatre, he will again by the star guest of jazz singer Purdy, aka Rebecca Poole, at her October “pop up”.

Purdy said: “Back by popular demand, the king of swing Ray Gelato returns to the club. The long-established Ray Gelato and the Giants continue to work to packed rooms, concerts and festivals.

“The Giants have a worldwide fan base and are known for their high level of musicianship and great energy with every performance. The band has 10 albums to their name and continues to work at sold-out venues all over the world.”

Tickets for the show are £20. Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8.30pm start and an 11pm finish.

For more information and to book, visit ww.purdymusic.co.uk