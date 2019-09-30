Normal ‘Service’ will resume

FOLK veteran John Tams has delighted his many fans by coming out of retirement and joining forces with his old band Home Service for a one-off show at Nettlebed village club on Monday (September 30).

Nettlebed Folk Club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Home Service are back for a special show and the major news is that John Tams has re-enlisted alongside John Kirkpatrick as joint frontman and lead vocalist.

“This is very exciting, with rumours of new material and a new album. So don’t miss this rare opportunity to be blown away by the sheer might, grace and grandeur of the one and only Home Service.”

Tams, 70, last played Nettlebed in September 2017 — but on that occasion he was touring with Barry Coope.

Tickets for Monday’s show are £19 in advance and £20 on the night. Doors open at 7.45pm and the music starts around 8pm.

To book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.

nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk