Youth choir celebrates fifth birthday with cake and song

A CELEBRATION was held to mark the fifth birthday of Henley Youth Choir.

Members sang Happy Birthday and tucked into birthday cake at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place, where the choir meets for rehearsals every Thursday.

The choir, which has a junior and senior section, is part of the Henley Choral Society and provides opportunities for young people to perform.

It has staged shows at the Henley Youth Festival, the Henley Festival and Henley Royal Regatta and will sing at the town’s Christmas festival on November 30 and at the society’s Christmas concert on December 7. The choir was founded in September 2014 after Ben Goodson, the then musical director of the society, held a workshop at the youth festival.

It was so successful that the festival organisers wanted something more permanent. Fi Harding, who now runs the choir with Jo Dickson, said: “One of the aims of the choral society is to further musical education in the community and it is something that is just as relevant and important for the children as adults. Lots of children benefit from it and enjoy it.

“I’m really excited about the future and so proud of the fact that it has been going five years.”

Mrs Dickson added: “In some schools, children are lucky enough to have lots of music provision but in others, sadly, music is a subject that is falling off the curriculum. Hopefully, we are providing the platform for children to sing and enjoy music. They are singing in parts, in harmony, and learning some great choral techniques as well as having lots of fun, making new friends and building more confidence in themselves.”

Conductor Jess Norton said: “It’s such an important thing to get children singing because it’s a very good way of expressing themselves.”

New members are welcome. Juniors range from age seven to 11, while seniors are aged 12 to 17. The juniors meet at 5.30pm and the seniors at 6.15pm.

For more information, call Mrs Harding on 07947 658252 or email fi.harding@sky.com