Romantic opera speaks to us just as loudly today as ever

ONE of the most romantic of all operas, this production of La Bohème came to the Kenton courtesy of Opera Holloway.

This travelling company of young singers was formed to promote opera and the careers of young artists and to present accessible performances to the public, especially to new audiences.

The story of La Bohème is about young people without much money, falling in and out of love and, of course, one of the central characters tragically dies in her lover’s arms.

Some may consider the opera lightweight or superficial but it remains one of the most popular operas with masses of well-loved, sublime music.

If the players take the acting seriously as well as having seriously good voices, then production can do justice to Puccini’s sumptuous, heart-stoppingly beautiful music.

This youthful company delivered and their singing reduced me to tears at times.

The production by director Fiona Williams was a trimmed-down version with a reduced cast, score and characters, set not in Paris but in modern-day Worthing in West Sussex.

The surtitles were wittily free with the translation, occasionally inserting up-to date references to bankers (and its associated rhyming insult), punters, sofa-surfing and of course the author was working on a laptop. The young impoverished graduates, who were living in somewhat grim rented accommodation, drank and fooled around a lot, ate horrid takeaways and spent time discussing their girlfriends, who sadly needed rich men to support them.

The production was amusing with a touch of pantomime but led to the ultimate inevitable tragedy with appropriate drama. On the whole, the concept of the updated present-day setting worked well.

But of course it is the music which is paramount.

Conductor Lewis Gaston and a tiny ensemble of flute, clarinet, violin and French horn did a good background job while all the singers provided extraordinarily strong, beautiful voices.

Alex Haigh and Callie Gaston, who played the tragic lovers Rodolfo and Mimi, are known locally through Opera Prelude — which, like Opera Holloway, supports young opera singers.

Rodolfo’s splendid tenor voice was mainly strong and confident and Mimi managed to sing splendidly throughout, even on her deathbed. The other two lovers, Musetta (sung by Lorena Paz Nieto) and Marcello (Sam Oram) were both terrific, able to express a range of emotions yet always maintaining fine energised singing.

Nieto easily moved from being a flirt strutting around the stage discarding lovers to expressing deep empathy and an intense love for both Marcello and her friend Mimi.

These four characters were ably supported and complemented by the rest of the cast, Matthew Thistleton, Louis Hurst and Konrad Jaromin, although Konrad was far too young and good-looking for the two parts he played.

That said, his characterisation of the landlord and the elderly lover were played with much mirth and verve and his bass voice suited the roles.

This opera company brings youthful talent to many audiences who would struggle to see traditional productions. It is an impressive enterprise and well worth supporting.

Although the story portrays poverty with a light touch, the director’s programme notes point out that poor housing and lack of essential social services are still with us today.

By setting the production in the present day, this company has not only provided a wonderful vehicle for a group of talented singers but demonstrated the continuing relevance of this fabulous 19th century opera.

Susan Edwards