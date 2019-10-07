Folk four-piece are heading for church

A CONTEMPORARY folk group who pride themselves on bringing the music to new audiences are playing St Mary the Virgin Church in Ewelme next Friday evening (October 11).

Moonrakers are an Oxford-based four-piece who regularly perform at village halls, arts centres, festivals and churches across the UK.

One half of their set is from the Irish, Scottish, Welsh and English traditions — reflecting a love of traditional tunes and songs — while the other half is their own material performed in the same idiom.

A Moonrakers spokesman said: “There is a tapestry of multi-instrumental acoustic sounds and harmonies around each song and tune.

“Eleanor Dunsdon’s Celtic harp is very much a centrepiece of the group, complemented by Jacqui Johnson’s superb cello and Jon Bennett’s bouzouki, guitar, whistles and bodhran. The warm vocals of Sarah Fell combine with Jon’s rich baritone.”

Next Friday’s concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £15 in advance, to include a glass of wine, available from Ewelve Village Store and Derry’s Den in Benson.

Tickets will also be available on the door. For more information or to book, call (01491 835262 or email friends.of.ewelme.

church@gmail.com

With five commercially produced albums to their name, Moonrakers have built up a strong live following, with their “In-Spires” tour having taken them to more than 70 churches and village halls in the South of England.

Eleanor Dunsdon Jacqui Johnson Sarah Fell Jon Bennett

