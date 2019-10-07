Monday, 07 October 2019

Folk trio like to keep things spontaneous

THREE of England’s finest folk musicians have joined forces for a concert at Nettlebed village club on Monday (October 7).

Andy Cutting, Sam Sweeney and Rob Harbron go by the name of Leveret.

Nettlebed Folk Club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “They are each regarded as exceptional performers and masters of their instruments. Together their performances combine consummate musicianship, compelling delivery and captivating spontaneity. Their playing is relaxed and natural, drawing audiences in and inviting them to share in music-making that is truly spontaneous and yet deeply timeless.”

Tickets are £15 in advance and £16 on the night. Doors open at 7.45pm and the concert starts at around 8pm.

To book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.
nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

