Percussionist wants to teach us to listen

PERCUSSION superstar Dame Evelyn Glennie will perform in Henley in the New Year as part of the Chiltern Arts Festival.

The full programme for the festival — which runs from Friday, February 28, to Saturday, March 7 — has just been unveiled.

Dame Evelyn, who has been profoundly deaf since the age of 12 and often plays barefoot, is taking part in two linked events on Wednesday, March 4.

The first of these, at 6.30pm, will see her in conversation with music researcher Katy Hamilton at the Chantry House next door to St Mary’s Church in Hart Street.

Then at 7.30pm she will be in concert at the church with Trio HLK.

A Chiltern Arts Festival spokesman said: “Dame Evelyn Glennie is the first person in history to successfully create and sustain a full-time career as a solo percussionist, performing worldwide with the greatest conductors, orchestras and artists.

“She has honed her awareness of sound to such a degree that she describes her body as a ‘resonating chamber’.

“The Grammy Award-winning percussionist will be talking to Katy Hamilton about her own journey and her ongoing mission to ‘Teach the World to Listen’.”

Dame Evelyn’s concert with Trio HLK is titled “Extra Sensory Perception”. Reviewing a previous collaboration between the two, Jazzwise magazine called it “an intense combination of complex musical ideas and virtuoso musicianship”.

The festival spokesman added: “HLK’s music heavily deconstructs and reconstructs jazz standards, creating intricate new pieces with complex frameworks for improvisation.

“Their pieces are strewn with rhythmic and harmonic tricks and their performances deliver an explosive interactive tour de force that distorts the meeting point of the composed and the improvised.”

Tickets for the concert are £25. The pre-concert interview is £10.

The following night, Dame Evelyn will be in concert with lutenist Matthew Wadsworth at the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Great Missenden.

Then on Friday, March 6, the festival will welcome pianist Danny Driver to the Church of St Mary the Virgin in Hambleden. Titled “Beethoven and the loss of vital senses”, the 7.30pm concert will focus on composers who have been deprived of their vision or hearing and will conclude with a performance of Beethoven’s Hammerklavier.

Other festival venues include St Mary-le-More Church in Wallingford, St Peter’s Church in Wallingford, All Saints’ Church in Marlow, and St Peter and St Paul Church in Medmenham.

Festival founder and creative director Naomi Taylor said: “In the 250th year since Beethoven’s birth, we’re exploring a different way to celebrate the great composer’s life, taking inspiration from his passion and drive to continue as his hearing deteriorated to explore and celebrate others who have also overcome adversity and created great art.

“Each event in the 2020 programme has been curated with this theme in mind, celebrating just some of the ways in which the passion for music and art has continued to be a driving force even for those faced with life-changing events such as hearing or sight loss, or those faced with adversity from political, religious or societal circumstances.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming both new friends and familiar faces — and we can’t wait to share another week of fabulous music with you.”

Tickets for the festival are now on sale. For more information and to book, call 01442 920303 or visit www.chilternarts.com