‘Truly gifted’ folk singers are celebrating 25 years together

THEY are loved by fans and feted by music critics.

Now Chris While and Julie Matthews are celebrating 25 years of playing together with a concert at Nettlebed village club on Monday night (October 14).

Nettlebed Folk Club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Both Chris and Julie are members of St Agnes Fountain and Daphne’s Flight and are award-winning singer-songwriters and musicians in their own right.

“In case they’ve so far passed you by, they are the longest-lasting female duo in Britain and have played more than 2,500 gigs, appeared on over 100 albums, written hundreds of original songs and reached millions of people around the world.

“Now, 25 years after their debut, they sound as fresh and vital as ever.

“Chris and Julie are generally regarded as folk/singer-songwriters and have been nominated 10 times in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in the best song, best duo and best live act categories — winning best duo in 2009 — but their outlook is more akin to the DIY philosophy of punk. Their story is remarkable — one of two empowered women doing it their way, without compromise.

“Chris and Julie are breathtaking singers, songwriters, musicians and performers whose energy and commitment to their craft and their audience is boundless. They have been hailed as one of the best and most respected duos on the world folk roots scene.”

Together, Chris and Julie offer powerful harmony vocals, backed by Chris on guitar, banjo, dulcimer and percussion and Julie on piano, guitar, mandolin and bouzouki.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter James Taylor said of them that “they light up the room with their amazing energy”, while Richard Hawley called them “truly gifted human beings”.

Tickets for Monday’s concert are £15 in advance and £16 on the night. Doors open at 7.45pm and the show starts at around 8pm. To book, call the box office on 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

There will be another chance to see Chris and Julie at Nettlebed when St Agnes Fountain play the village club on Monday, December 16.