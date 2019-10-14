Talk to explore craft of opera composers

THE craft of the opera composer is the subject of a musical lecture-recital at the Christ Church Centre later this month.

Organised by Henley-based charity Opera Prelude, the talk runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Friday, October 25.

A spokesman said: “Great opera composers have one thing in common — they combine musical genius with a strong dramatic gift.

“In this illustrated talk Jonathan Darnborough explores the techniques, common to composers of all eras, by which they mould their musical ideas to reflect and intensify the emotions of their characters.

“Jonathan is director of studies in music at Oxford University’s department for continuing education. As a composer and pianist he has performed throughout the British Isles, as well as in the USA, France, Italy and Indonesia. He is the author of Oxford University’s first two online music courses — one on The Marriage of Figaro and an introduction to musical analysis. He is currently working on an opera based on Euripides’s Hecuba.

“This lecture-recital also features the talents of tenor Zammit Stevens and pianist Maria Levandovskaya.”

Tickets are £30. For more information and to book, visit www.operaprelude.org