Sixties to swing by

A CONCERT tour that celebrates the music of the Swinging Sixties is returning to the Wycombe Swan later this month.

Now in its 10th year, the Sensational 60s Experience features the talents of Mike Pender — the original voice of The Searchers.

Other acts on the bill include The Trems (all former members of The Tremeloes), The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans and The Dakotas.

The show is playing at the Wycombe Swan at 7.30pm on Thursday, October 31. For more information, visit www.wycombeswan.co.uk

Future tour dates include the Hexagon on March 20, and the New Theatre Oxford on March 28.

