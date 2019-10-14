Chamber choir’s ready to explore myth and magic

LADIES’ choir the Glass Ensemble will be exploring “Myth and Magic” during a Sunday afternoon concert at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham next month.

A spokeswoman said: “From Verdi’s witches to hobbits in The Lord of the Rings, Norse maidens to the Northern Lights, let us transport you with beautiful and interesting music.

“Our concert will feature composers including Mendelssohn, Hildegard of Bingen, Wagner, Kerry Andrew and David Lang. Join the 20 voices of our acclaimed chamber choir in what promises to be an afternoon of exciting and lovely music.”

The concert starts at 4.30pm on Sunday, November 24. Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door, with students and under-18s £5. For more information and to book, visit www. glassensemble.com

Tickets can also be booked online at www.biletto.co.uk