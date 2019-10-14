Monday, 14 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Chamber choir’s ready to explore myth and magic

Chamber choir’s ready to explore myth and magic

LADIES’ choir the Glass Ensemble will be exploring “Myth and Magic” during a Sunday afternoon concert at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham next month.

A spokeswoman said: “From Verdi’s witches to hobbits in The Lord of the Rings, Norse maidens to the Northern Lights, let us transport you with beautiful and interesting music.

“Our concert will feature composers including Mendelssohn, Hildegard of Bingen, Wagner, Kerry Andrew and David Lang. Join the 20 voices of our acclaimed chamber choir in what promises to be an afternoon of exciting and lovely music.”

The concert starts at 4.30pm on Sunday, November 24. Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door, with students and under-18s £5. For more information and to book, visit www. glassensemble.com

Tickets can also be booked online at www.biletto.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33