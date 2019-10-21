Musicians are celebrating the golden era of rock and pop

A LIVE music show that celebrates the greatest hits of the Fifties and Sixties is returning to the Kenton Theatre next weekend (October 26 and 27).

Lipstick On Your Collar invites audiences to step back in time to a golden era of music when the jukebox roared and feet didn’t touch the floor.

From the birth of rock’n’roll through to the beat group sounds of the British Invasion and beyond, the show is packed with more than 40 hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Brenda Lee, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black and many more.

Taking inspiration from the iconic fashion and style of the time, the two-hour show will take the audience on a fun-filled musical journey through the years — from Rock Around the Clock in 1955 through to The Beatles and the resulting British Invasion in 1964, with accompanying nostalgic video footage throughout.

Lead singer Nicola Seeking-Smith said: “We’re really excited to be bringing Lipstick On Your Collar back to Henley. We are Woodley-based and after touring around the UK for 10 months we are returning home, so this is a really special show for us.

“Our band contains some of the country’s top musicians and singers, all of whom are massive fans of the era, so we’re extremely proud of the show. The Fifties and Sixties is such an iconic time and we hope our portrayal of this fantastic music will have people singing along and dancing in the aisles.”

Including a 20-minute interval, the show has a total running time of 140 minutes. Tickets are £24.50 and there is a group offer of buy 10 and get the 11th free.

For more information and to book, call the box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk