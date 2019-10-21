Monday, 21 October 2019

Session stars have it covered

Session stars have it covered

COVERS specialists The Album Experience will be pulling out all the stops when they play Goring village hall tomorrow night (Saturday).

Following the success of their”Best of Dire Straits” concert last month, they will be performing some of the greatest hits of Queen, Santana, AC DC, ZZ Top and John Lee Hooker.

Concert organiser Hilda Jackson said: “The musicians are brilliant and do not perform like a tribute band but are a superb group of session men replicating the great tracks of legendary musicians.”

Doors open at 7.30pm and there is seating for all with room to dance. The hall’s fully licensed bar is open until midnight.

Tickets are £15, available in advance from Inspiration in High Street, Goring, by calling 07885 251803, or online at www.buytickets.at/
goringhalllive

