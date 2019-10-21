Brewery’s rocking up to Christmas

LOVIBONDS Brewery has announced a series of six live music gigs in the run-up to Christmas — five of which have free entry.

The first takes place next Saturday (October 26) when the Market Place venue — the entrance to which is in the Greys Road car park — hosts The Bootleg Band.

Natalie Watsham of Lovibonds said: “They will play a selection of rock classics — the best music to sing and dance along to.”

Admission is free and the live music starts at 8.30pm.

Then on Saturday, November 9, Spandex-clad eyeliner-wearing party band FlashHeart return to Lovibonds for their last ever gig at the venue.

With a setlist ranging from funk to classic rock and “Eighties/Nineties cheese”, the 8.30pm show is being billed as a “blow out”.

“FlashHeart will be melting some Lovibonds faces for the last time,” said Natalie. “They’ve had some epic nights here, so let’s go out with an enormous bang and make it a night to remember.”

Tickets are £10 with a £1.44 booking fee, available from www.billetto.co.uk

The remaining four gig nights are unticketed and all but the last see the music start at 8.30pm.

On Saturday, November 16, The Chevrons Band, billed as a party band with a varied playlist ranging from the Sixties through to the present day, will take to the stage.

They are followed on Saturday, December 7, by five-piece rock covers band Fret Heads.

Then on Saturday, December 14, it is the turn of The Jaybees, a rock/blues band whose gig will be a Christmas special.

The following Saturday (December 21), Lovibonds is hosting its own Christmas bash with live music from 6pm.

For more information, visit www.lovibonds.com