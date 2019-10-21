Composer wants to push the envelope

A COMPOSER who has sought to push the limits of what can humanly be played on the piano is returning to St Mary’s Church in Hart Street next Saturday (October 26).

The concert, which starts at 7.30pm, follows the success of Edward Chilvers’ last performance at the venue back in January.

A polyrhythmic specialist, the Caversham-based musician is signed to Mozart Records, an offshoot of Mozart Edition (Great Britain) Ltd.

A spokesman for the firm, which has offices on the Hithercroft Industrial Estate near Wallingford, said: “Edward’s exciting programme will debut pieces from his new and as yet untitled CD recording — recordings he will be making in the four days leading up to this concert.

“Those lucky enough to be in the audience at St Mary’s will therefore be the first in the world to hear these new pieces.

“Edward draws inspiration from many and varied influences. His musical explorations are constantly evolving — and his most recent works explore polyrhythmic systems working harmonically with 96 modes to create unique improvisations.

“We believe that no other composer in the world is doing this. Edward has sought to stretch the capacity of what it is humanly possible to play on the piano.”

A series of talks by Mr Chilvers on polyrhythmy and the future of music have racked up thousands of views on social media.

He describes his new works as: “Magical explorations of perspectives on time. Poly-tempo and meta-tempo compositions, layers of patterns within patterns. Simple impressions floating in subtle complexity. A window to transcendence.”

Next Saturday’s concert has a running time of around two and a half hours including an interval during which soft drinks will be available free of charge.

The Mozart Records spokesman added: “Edward may also include one of the études from his 2017 CD

12 Études, which featured on Radio 3 and was described by International Piano magazine as ‘an important release’.”

Tickets are £12 with concessions £8 and are available online from www.ticketsource.co.uk/

editionuk. A few tickets will be available on the door on the night and copies of

12 Études will be on sale.

For more information, visit www.editionuk.co.uk or https://info382340.wixsite.com/

edwardchilvers