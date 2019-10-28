Hard rockers are donning their warpaint again

US rock band Buckcherry are visiting the UK for only the second time in their

24-year history next week — following the success of their latest hard-hitting album.

Warpaint was released in March, having been preceded by a series of shows in February.

Keen to promote it further, the band are playing eight UK dates, the third of which takes them to Sub89 in Friar Street, Reading, on Sunday, November 3.

Looking ahead to the Reading show, which starts at 7.30pm, frontman Josh Todd said: “I want to connect with people, host the party and give people a night they’re never going to forget.”

Buckcherry’s growing live reputation has seen them acclaimed as a band who hold nothing back on stage. On Warpaint’s title track, Todd sings: “I wanna have fun blowing out your eardrums, keep it rocking state to state.”

Co-written with guitarist Stevie D, the track is about Todd’s own heavily tattooed warrior self — and more.

“When I was a little kid I was fascinated with Native Americans and warpaint,” he says. “People paint themselves or tattoo themselves to not only show up for battle but to mark really amazing times in their lives. It’s a celebration.

“I like people who cut off the lifeboat and go for it and not look back. I feel Buckcherry is that band. It represents perseverance and passion, and not censoring yourself. Sometimes it’s worked for us and sometimes against us, but we always put our best foot forward.”

Tickets for the concert are £22 plus booking fee, available from www.eventbrite.co.uk