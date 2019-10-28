Melodeon player cut his teeth at village folk club

FOR at least one member of folk trio Faustus, playing Nettlebed village club on Monday night will be like coming home.

Melodeon player Saul Rose said: “I’ve been going to Nettlebed for nearly 40 years. There used to be a weekend festival and my morris team danced there many times. As well as that I used to go to the village club with my parents to watch gigs — Martin Carthy, John Kirkpatrick, etc.

“In the early Nineties I joined a ceilidh band called Phungus, the connection being the morris team, but the guitar player was Mike Sanderson, the organiser of the folk nights at Nettlebed.

“We played the club several times at the annual Christmas ceilidh and, as my career as a musician started to take shape, Mike was and always has been supportive of the bands that I’ve been in, booking whatever I’m in regularly. So from punter to performer, my connection to the club spans most of my life.”

Tickets are £16 in advance or £17 on the night. Doors open at 7.45pm with music from 8pm.

To book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk