Singer’s voice ‘gets to soul of Ireland’

THIS time last year, Irish singer-songwriter Andy Irvine was presented with the lifetime achievement award at RTÉ Radio 1’s inaugural folk music awards.

On Monday (November 4), folk music fans will have the chance to hear why when he plays Nettlebed village club.

Folk nights organiser Mike Sanderson said: “As a musician, singer and songwriter, Andy has had an amazing career.

“At the helm of legendary bands like Sweeney’s Men in the mid-Sixties, to the enormous success of Planxty in the Seventies, and then Patrick Street, Mozaik, LAPD and recently Usher’s Island.

“Andy is both a world music pioneer and an icon for traditional music and musicians. He is one of the great Irish singers — his voice one of a handful of truly great ones that gets to the very soul of Ireland. He has been hailed as ‘a tradition in himself’.”

Tickets are £15 in advance or £16 on the night. Doors open at 7.45pm with music from 8pm. For more information and to book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk