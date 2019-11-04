Jazz and blues week is back for 10 days

• FANS of live music are in for a treat with the return of the Brakspear Jazz and Blues Week. The 10-day event starts next Friday (November 8), when Busted Flush play the Cherry Tree

in Stoke Row at 8pm. Fleur Stevenson plays Hof’s in Market Place from 8.30pm. For a list of all gigs see www. brakspearjazzandblues.co.uk

See next week’s Henley Standard for a full round-up of all the concerts.