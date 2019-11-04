Monday, 04 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Jazz and blues week is back for 10 days

Jazz and blues week is back for 10 days

• FANS of live music are in for a treat with the return of the Brakspear Jazz and Blues Week. The 10-day event starts next Friday (November 8), when Busted Flush play the Cherry Tree
in Stoke Row at 8pm. Fleur Stevenson plays Hof’s in Market Place from 8.30pm. For a list of all gigs see www. brakspearjazzandblues.co.uk

See next week’s Henley Standard for a full round-up of all the concerts.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33