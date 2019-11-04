Christmas concert is a first for choir

HENLEY’S Aliquando Chamber Choir have raised thousands of pounds for good causes over the years — a tradition they will be continuing next month with a “Spirit of Christmas” concert at the Christ Church Centre.

The event on Thursday, December 12, is being held in support of Muscular Dystrophy UK, which has organised similar concerts at the venue for a number of years.

Aliquando secretary Barbara Anderson said: “In the past we have sung in the Spirit of Christmas concert, which was arranged by Muscular Dystrophy UK. But they’re having a break this year, so we said, well, actually, we would like to take over that slot.”

The concert, which starts at 7.30pm, will also feature the

50-strong Thames Valley Chorus, with each choir set to perform for 25 minutes before joining forces.

Aliquando normally performs two concerts a year — a spring concert at Christ Church and an autumn concert at St Mary’s. The Christmas concert is therefore something of a first for the choir, but Barbara is looking forward to it. She said: “It’s fantastic doing it at Christ Church because our USP is that our intervals are big social occasions. With normal concerts you’ll have, say, a 20-minute interval during which people might be able to get a cup of coffee. But we sell wine and we hand round free canapes given by local restaurants. All our intervals last half an hour to 40 minutes, so it’s a fantastic occasion.”

• Tickets are £16 with students £5 and children free. To book, call the box office on (01491) 578238 or visit www.aliquando.co.uk