Rockers are ‘sunny side up’ for homecoming gig

CAVERSHAM-based rock band Alan Clayson and the Argonauts will be bringing it all back home next Friday (November 15) with a concert to mark the release of their latest single.

The 8pm show at the Rising Sun Arts Centre in Silver Street, Reading, will mark the official launch of Sol Nova on 10-inch vinyl.

Recalling the events that led to the single’s release, Mr Clayson said: “After a solo performance last August at the Half Moon in Putney a bloke approached me, said he had a record company, and that he wanted to release Sol Nova. While I was civil enough to him, I’m sufficiently battle-hardened by the music business to expect nothing and be pleasantly surprised if it turned out he wasn’t talking crap. And he wasn’t. He seems to be someone with more money than sense — and I like people like that.”

Tickets for next week’s concert are £7.50. For more information, visit www.

risingsunartscentre.org/

events/alan-clayson-and-argonauts-0

Sol Nova, backed by Run Kalwinder, The Refugees and Sol Nova ’79, is out now on Hookah Records