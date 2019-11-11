Choir’s voyage into ‘myth and magic’

LADIES’ choir the Glass Ensemble will be exploring “Myth and Magic” during a Sunday afternoon concert at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham this month.

A spokeswoman said: “From Verdi’s witches to hobbits in The Lord of the Rings, Norse maidens to the Northern Lights, let us transport you with beautiful and interesting music. Our concert will feature composers including Mendelssohn, Hildegard of Bingen, Wagner, Kerry Andrew and David Lang.

The concert starts at 4.30pm on November 24. Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door, with students and under-18s £5. To book, visit www. glassensemble.com or www.biletto.co.uk