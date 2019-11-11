Monday, 11 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Choir’s voyage into ‘myth and magic’

Choir’s voyage into ‘myth and magic’

LADIES’ choir the Glass Ensemble will be exploring “Myth and Magic” during a Sunday afternoon concert at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham this month.

A spokeswoman said: “From Verdi’s witches to hobbits in The Lord of the Rings, Norse maidens to the Northern Lights, let us transport you with beautiful and interesting music. Our concert will feature composers including Mendelssohn, Hildegard of Bingen, Wagner, Kerry Andrew and David Lang.

The concert starts at 4.30pm on November 24. Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door, with students and under-18s £5. To book, visit www. glassensemble.com or www.biletto.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33