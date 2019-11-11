Ex-Genesis guitarist has England on sale

FORMER Genesis lead guitarist Steve Hackett will revisit one of the band’s most enduring albums at the Hexagon next Saturday (November 16).

For the first time ever, he will perform the band’s 1973 album Selling England by the Pound in its entirety.

The concert, which starts at 7.30pm, will also feature selections from Hackett’s 1979 solo album Spectral Mornings.

For more information, visit www.readingarts.com