Double act have a story or two to tell

AS the longest-serving member of folk rock band Fairport Convention, Dave Pegg has a fair few tales to tell, writes Matthew Wilson.

The band recently celebrated their 52nd anniversary, with Pegg claiming his half-century earlier this year.

On Wednesday, November 27, he is joining forces with Irish singer-songwriter and stand-up comedian Anthony John Clarke for an intimate evening of mirth and music at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row.

The pub’s chef patron Paul Clerehugh said: “Peggy and AJ have honoured us with their hugely entertaining, funny and musical evening previously.

“Two legendary musicians and consummate entertainers unite for an evening of outstanding song and music, with plenty of humour.

“Belfast-born Anthony John is recognised as one of the top songwriters on the acoustic-folk scene, with 12 albums and three singles to his name, including the beautiful Seven in Ireland and Irish Eyes.

“Peggy is regarded as one of the most entertaining and amusing raconteurs and songwriters on the folk rock scene.

“The friends draw from a wealth of hits and much-loved songs. They perform at the Billet because they like the pub.” The Crooked Billet’s full regular menu will be available on the night. Guests should arrive at 7pm for food and drink, with the show starting at around 8.30pm.

Tickets in the form of a music cover charge are £20. To book a table, call the pub on (01491) 681048 or for more information, visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk