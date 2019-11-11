Monday, 11 November 2019

Town hall organist is rocking up again

THE Henley and District Theatre Organ Trust’s 2019-2020 season continues at Henley town hall next Sunday (November 17).

Billed as a unique blend of rock ’n’ roll, classical and more, Michael Wooldridge’s playing has previously been heard on BBC Radio 2’s Steve Wright in the Afternoon and The Organist Entertains.

Since winning the prestigious ATOS UK Young Theatre Organist of the Year Competition in 1980, Michael has remained a firm favourite in concert at electronic and theatre organ societies.

Besides extensively touring the UK, he has travelled to Germany, Holland, Switzerland, Ireland, Dubai and Australia. With an extensive repertoire, his concert programmes are packed with popular music in all styles — orchestral, big band, shows, theatre organ, classical, rock and roll and much more, including many very well known pieces perhaps not often heard at organ concerts but always very much enjoyed.

Doors open at 2.30pm for a 3pm start. Entry is £8.

Refreshments will be on sale and a raffle held, with proceeds going to help the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

For more information, call Susan Rusman on 0118 972 4988 or visit www.
henleyorgantrust.org.uk

