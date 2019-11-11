Monday, 11 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cello, it’s orchestra’s winter showpiece

Cello, it’s orchestra’s winter showpiece

THE music of Dvorak, Franz von Suppé and Tchaikovsky will feature in Henley Symphony Orchestra’s winter concert next Sunday (November 17).

Conducted by music director Ian Brown, the programme will open with Dvorak’s 1895 Cello Concerto, for which Adrian Brendel is the soloist. The Concert Hall in Blagrave Street, Reading, is the venue for the concert, which starts at 4pm and is the first of the orchestra’s 50th anniversary season. For more information and to book, call 01235 859210 or visit www.henleysymphony
orchestra.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33