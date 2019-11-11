Jazz and blues week’s a real winter warmer

PUB company Brakspear is serving up its seventh annual helping of jazz and blues gigs — starting tonight (Friday).

Rhythm and blues group Busted Flush will kick off proceedings at the Cherry Tree Inn in Stoke Row at 8pm, followed half an hour later by jazz singer Fleur Stevenson at Hof’s Bar and Dining in Market Place, Henley.

A Brakspear spokesman said: “Busted Flush formed in the spring and the Cherry Tree asked them back after a great summer concert in the garden. Meanwhile, following the launch of her debut album in July, we’re delighted to welcome Fleur Stevenson back to our festival, as she’s a firm favourite. If you’ve not seen her perform, we urge you to come check her out, as she is mesmerising.”

This year’s festival runs until next Saturday (November 16). Entry to all gigs is free, but at some venues booking a table is advised.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “Live music and pubs are perfect partners and we’re delighted to be running the Jazz & Blues Week for a seventh year. It supports local musicians and gives our customers the chance to see some of the best jazz and blues performers around — usually at no additional cost.

“We hope local music lovers join us to enjoy the performances, a beer or two, a bite to eat and the unbeatable atmosphere of our welcoming pubs. We can’t think of a better way to spend a dark November evening.”

Tomorrow night (Saturday) there are two concerts, both of which start at 8pm. Four-piece jazz and blues band Red Hot Rags will revisit the Great American Songbook at the Little Angel in Remenham Lane. And over at the Six Bells in Warborough near Wallingford, guitarist Jon Walsh will present an evening of jazz and boogie blues.

The Row Barge in West Street is the venue for a concert on Sunday by London-based soul, rock, pop, Motown and jazz singers Giulia and Chema, starting at 4.30pm.

The Brakspear spokesman said: “They’re a high energy and engaging duo with more than 15 years’ experience of live performances in different venues in London and the UK. Expect a non-stop show, full of famous uplifting songs and classy arrangements that will get everyone up and dancing and singing along.”

At 7pm on Wednesday there is a chance to attend the reopening party of 15 Queen St in Maidenhead, with jazz courtesy of Chelsey Chantelle and nibbles and free arrival drinks on offer.

Over in Marlow, rolling blues band Blue Gumbo play Clayton’s in Oxford Road from 8pm.

Then at 7.30pm on Thursday, festival favourite Adam Isaac will get the weekend off to an early start at the Anchor in Friday Street — followed an hour later by multi-instrumentalist Pauly Zarb at the Dog and Duck in Wokingham.

Steve Morano will be serving up some Friday night jazz at the Rising Sun in Witheridge Hill from 8pm. The Brakspear spokesman said: “Booking is advisable for those wanting to dine in this cosy pub. There’s also a wood-fired oven serving up slow-cooked ribs, lamb shanks and homemade pizzas for those fancying an al fresco feast.”

Booking is “essential” at the Five Horseshoes in Maidensgrove, where the Purdy Trio will be entertaining diners from 8pm. A two-course meal is £30.

With a total of six concerts to choose from, the following day is the festival’s “Super Saturday”.

The Rising Sun in Witheridge Hill is hosting three of the gigs, starting with guitarist Jon Walsh at 1pm.

At 4.30pm it is the turn of toe-tapping twosome FidGit, aka Henley Standard drama critic Mike Rowbottom on guitar, ukulele and vocals and Peter Crowther on violin.

Then at 7.45pm the pub will welcome festival newcomer Ebony Rose, an accomplished acoustic guitarist and vocalist.

The three remaining gigs each start at 8pm, with festival favourite Niall Kelly playing the Saracen’s Head in Greys Road, the Ed Hall Quartet lighting up the Cherry Tree Inn in Stoke Row, and the West Four Quintet doing the honours at the Fat Fox in Watlington, where booking a table is advised.

The Brakspear spokesman said: “Returning to the Cherry Tree are the Ed Hall Quartet, with Ed on drums and vocals, Nick Hill on piano, Al Pirie on bass and Otto Carretta on saxes. The special guest for this gig is Jez Cook on guitar.

For more information, visit www.brakspearjazzandblues.co.uk