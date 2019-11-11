Folk favourites are ready to enter the twilight zone

A FOLK band whose debut album was greeted with four-star reviews earlier this year are playing Norden Farm in Maidenhead next Friday (November 15).

Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening are six musicians from Northumberland, Scotland and England who together evoke the dark, powerful sounds of ancient Northumbria and broadcast them to the modern world.

A spokesman for the band said: “Their inspiration comes from the wild, dramatic, weather-bitten countryside along Hadrian’s Wall, which seems so quintessentially Northumbrian — and yet almost 2,000 years ago that same landscape was inhabited by people from around the world, worshipping different gods and following different customs.

“Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening embrace that global perspective, bringing some of the oldest Northumbrian tunes and songs throbbing to life, mingling them with new material and binding it all together with contemporary resonance and attitude. Fresh sounds merge with ancient influences. Expansive sonic textures are created. Dazzling duets from Kathryn’s pipes and Amy Thatcher’s accordion contrast with the riffs and rhythms of Kieran Szifris’s octave mandolin. Intrepid world-traveller Kate Young adds her fearless explorations and the inventive use of drums and percussion unites the ensemble.”

Released at the end of March, the band’s album Hollowbone was described by the Observer as “a clever shape-shifter of a record”.

Tickets for the Norden Farm concert are £23. Stage time is 8pm. For more information and to book, visit www.nordenfarm.org

Meanwhile, in the run-up to Christmas, the Altwood Road venue is hosting two more folk concerts — both with a festive theme.

On Saturday, December 14, at 7.30pm there is a Christmas ceilidh with Nedron’s Jig in the 18th century Long Barn.

A Norden Farm spokesman said: “This is a great alternative to the traditional Christmas party, so groups are welcome too.”

Tickets are £15 with concessions available.

Then on Thursday, December 19, the Albion Christmas Band play the Courtyard Theatre.

The spokesman said: “Simon Nicol, Kellie While and Simon Care join once again with Ashley Hutchings, the founder of Fairport Convention, Steeleye Span and The Albion Band.

“The Albion Christmas Show is a seasonal mixture of carols, spoken word, Christmas songs and humorous readings.

“This year’s tour features material from the band’s brand new album, alongside old favourites from their back catalogue.”

Tickets for the 8pm concert are £22 from www.nordenfarm.org