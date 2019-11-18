Monday, 18 November 2019

First lady's on stage

First lady’s on stage

ANDREW Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s award-winning musical about the life of Evita Perón is coming to the Desborough Theatre in Maidenhead next week. Evita, which started life as a 1976 rock opera concept album, is being produced by Maidenhead Operatic Society. It is playing from Tuesday (November 19) to Saturday, November 23. For more information and to book, call 01628 671589 or visit www.mos-uk.org

