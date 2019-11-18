Singer-songwriters are joining forces at Nettlebed

FOUR acclaimed singer-songwriters who regularly play support slots at Nettlebed Folk Club will take centre stage on Monday night (November 18) after joining forces for a special one-off concert.

Charlie Dore, Megan Henwood, Jackie Oates and Rowan Godel will perform individually and together, sharing songs chosen and arranged for the occasion.

Mike Sanderson, who organises the weekly folk nights at the High Street venue, said: “The Nettlebed audience is in for a treat as these four highly regarded performers bring very individual talents to the stage.

“Jackie Oates is a much loved and in-demand award-winning folk singer with seven albums under her belt, plus music featured on CBeebies, Midsomer Murders and Michael Wood’s Britain: A Peoples’ History.

“Charlie Dore is one of the UK’s most respected songwriters, her songs covered by many including George Harrison, Tina Turner and Celine Dion. A multi-award-winner, her songs have reached number one in the UK and number four in the US, while her Dark Matter album won 2017’s best album and best lyrics awards from the US Indie Acoustic Project.

“Megan Henwood is an award-winning songwriter, guitarist and vocalist on the acoustic scene and has also written for many other artists and projects. She’s performed solo and with a full band all over Europe and toured with the likes of Show of Hands and Eric Bibb.

“Rowan Godel is a former Oysterband and Levellers collaborator who earlier this year played chainmaker Bird in Townsend Productions’ touring folk opera Rouse Ye Women, with music by John Kirkpatrick.”

Tickets are priced £16 in advance, with booking said to be “essential”. Doors open at 7.45pm with music from 8pm. To book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.

nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk