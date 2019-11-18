Cello, it’s orchestra’s 50th anniversary

THE music of Dvorak, Franz von Suppé and Tchaikovsky will feature in Henley Symphony Orchestra’s winter concert this Sunday (November 17).

Conducted by music director Ian Brown, the programme will open with Dvorak’s 1895 Cello Concerto, for which Adrian Brendel is the soloist. The Concert Hall in Blagrave Street, Reading, is the venue for the concert, which starts at 4pm and is the first of the orchestra’s 50th anniversary season. For more information and to book, call 01235 859210 or visit www.henleysymphony

orchestra.co.uk