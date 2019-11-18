Splashing time is in store at the Mill at Sonning’s Christmas musical

FOLLOWING the success of My Fair Lady and Guys and Dolls, the Mill at Sonning is delighted to present its next Christmas musical, Singin’ in the Rain, based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film — and featuring real rain!

A thousand litres of water will be pumped on to the stage at every show, with patrons in the front rows being issued with “splash macs”.

The greatest movie musical of all time, Singin’ in the Rain features a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards including Make ’Em Laugh, You Are My Lucky Star, Good Morning and Singin’ in the Rain.

Set in Hollywood in the waning days of the silent screen era, Singin’ in the Rain centres on romantic lead Don Lockwood, his sidekick Cosmo Brown, aspiring actress Kathy Selden, and Lockwood’s leading lady Lina Lamont, whose less-than-dulcet vocal tones make her an unlikely candidate for stardom in the transition from silent films to “talkies”.

Director Joseph Pitcher and orchestrator and arranger Charlie Ingles return to the Mill, having previously overseen High Society (2016), My Fair Lady (2017) and Guys and Dolls (2018).

This time around they are joined by choreographer Ashley Nottingham, whose recent credits include the European premiere of Newsies at Arts Ed and the UK tour of Spamalot.

Reviews of Pitcher and Ingles’s previous Christmas productions at the Mill saw Guys and Dolls hailed as “an effervescent revival, an intimate production that’s razzle-dazzling and pungently seedy” in the Times, while The Stage called My Fair Lady “a masterclass in paring down a major musical for a small stage”.

So great was the success of Guys and Dolls last year that its run was extended by four weeks — taking it up to three months in total. With Singin’ in the Rain booking for just over two months — from November 30 to February 8 — the Mill’s artistic and managing director, Sally Hughes, is confident this year’s collaboration will prove just as popular with audiences. The production sees Philip Bertioli (Fiddler on the Roof, 42nd Street, both West End), Brendan Cull (The Book of Mormon, Spamalot, Singin’ in the Rain, Flashdance, all West End), Rebecca Jayne-Davies (Half a Sixpence, Jersey Boys, West End, Pinocchio, National Theatre), Sammy Kelly (Matilda, Young Frankenstein, Funny Girl, West End) head an ensemble cast of 14 that also features Natalie Bennyworth, Oliver Bingham, Connor Hughes, Ella Martine, Sorelle Marsh, John McManus, Jonathan Norman, Heather Scott-Martin, Daisy Steere and Russell Wilcox.

They will all multi-role to bring this stripped-back version of the famous story to life.

Tickets include a two-course meal, with a special Christmas menu available if you book for a performance between November 30 and December 23. Or an equally delicious two-course meal if you book post-Christmas. For more information, including all show times, and to book, call the box office on 0118 969 8000 or visit www.millatsonning.com