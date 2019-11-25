‘I feel lucky that I can make a living from my hobby’

CAROL JARVIS has toured, recorded and worked alongside Ellie Goulding, Amy Winehouse and Jess Glynne.

She is also close friends with singer Seal, having toured with him for a number of years.

She says: “I went all over the world with him and we would do two or three tours every year.

“He was still married to Heidi Klum then and I ended up playing on a huge yacht in the middle of Saint Tropez.

“I would fly home on the odd day off and have a blood transfusion and then fly back to join the tour.”

Another highlight of her career was working with Sting. They recorded a DVD and album called Sting: A Winter's Night at Durham Cathedral in 2010.

Miss Jarvis remembers that the former Police singer created a “magical atmosphere”.

“He was incredible,” she says. “He was playing this big guitar and every single note he played and every single word he sang was completely in tune.”

Miss Jarvis has been asked to appear at this year's Royal Variety Performance and is due to play alongside Robbie Williams and Rod Stewart.

She also has her own recording studio, Harpsden Studios, having built up her collection of equipment over many years.

She explains: “I recorded a lot of film and movie soundtracks and I have been doing that for 12 years. I thought I would quite fancy doing voiceover work and I recorded some demos. I sent them off to an agency and it took off straight away, which I didn’t expect.

“The maximum amount of time I work is an hour, so it fits around my other work brilliantly. I can’t remember who the first one was for, but I can remember turning up to a music studio and there were about 15 people in suits waiting for me. They were all waiting to hear my voice and they said they loved me.

“I completely blagged it but I think having a musician’s ear helps massively.

“Whenever I get asked to go to a studio it is in the West End, where I work in the shows, so it is really easy for me.”

She released her debut album Smile in 2011, which raised money for Macmillan Cancer Support. It reached the penultimate round of the 53rd annual Grammy Awards.

Miss Jarvis says: “I feel very lucky. I don’t think many people can say they get to do their hobby for a living.

“You are not going to achieve anything unless you work hard in life, but if you have your head screwed on right then you can get there.”