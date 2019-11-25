Band are going one bigger at Nettlebed

A GROUP hailed as “one of the most exciting live bands you are likely to see this year, or any year for that matter” are reconvening at Nettlebed village club on Monday (November 25).

Peter Knight’s Gigspanner Big Band previously recorded a live EP at the High Street venue in January 2017.

This time around Knight and his Gigspanner bandmates Roger Flack and Sacha Trochet will be joined by Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin of Edgelarks, plus former Bellowhead multi-instrumentalist John Spiers, who toured with Knight earlier this year.

Nettlebed folk nights organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Their appearances together are rare but highly sought after, thanks to performances of dazzling musicianship, great singing and arresting chemistry.”

Peter Knight is known for his work with Steeleye Span and Feast of Fiddles, while Edgelarks won best duo at the 2014 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and John Spiers’s time with Bellowhead saw the band repeatedly nominated for best group and best live act, winning on several occasions.

Having praised their live performances, Folk Radio UK called the Gigspanner Big Band “a unique musical proposition”, adding: “They are taking folk music down new and exciting paths.”

Fatea magazine wrote: “What a fabulous team they make, together producing a startlingly new musical form with few, if any, true antecedents. The flights of musical and interpretive fancy are staggering in their natural invention”

Tickets for Monday’s concert are £18 in advance or £19 on the door. Doors open at 8pm at the High Street venue, with the concert starting shortly afterwards. To book call 01628 636620 or visit www.

nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk